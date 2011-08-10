* Shares up as much as 55 pct vs IPO price

By Soo Ai Peng and Samuel Shen

SHANGHAI, Aug 10 Founder Securities , the Chinese partner of Credit Suisse , surged 44 percent on its Shanghai stock market debut on Wednesday, aided by a shift in investor sentiment after a massive equities selloff that investors think was overdone.

Founder, the 19th biggest brokerage in China by assets, raised 5.85 billion yuan ($910 million) through the third-biggest IPO on the mainland market so far this year.

Investors who had feared a repeat of a post Lehman crisis-style market collapse and pushed the Shanghai stock market earlier this week to its biggest selloff in nine months regained their poise as global stock markets recovered overnight.

"We believe the market has reached the bottom after the recent selloff. Our house view is that the market will rebound in the medium term and this will benefit securities firms," said Wang Mingfei, analyst at Orient Securities in Shanghai.

Shares of Founder closed at 5.60 yuan a share after trading as high as 6.04 yuan and compared with its IPO price of 3.90 yuan. The Shanghai stock market fell as much as 10 percent since the IPO was priced, but has now cut that loss in half.

China's retail investor-driven stock markets have a history of sharp first-day movements, where 40-50 percent gains and sharp falls have tended to be the norm for periods of time. This year, stock debuts have been mostly lower.

Of the five mainland China IPO deals worth over $500 million so far this year, only Hainan Rubber rose on its debut when it jumped 84 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rebounded on Wednesday, rising 0.9 percent after suffering its worst three-day selloff since November. The index has fallen 10 percent so far in 2011.

EXPENSIVE VALUATION

Some analysts warned the surge in Founder's shares was making the company expensive compared with its rivals.

"Investor mood is as volatile as the market itself. Fundamentally, Founder is obviously excessively over-priced," said Liang Jing, analyst at Guotai Junan Securities in Shanghai.

Founder Securities, which competes with larger rivals such as Citic Securities and Haitong Securities , earned a net profit of 1.27 billion yuan in 2010, compared with 1.39 billion yuan in 2009.

The current market price values Founder Securities at around 39 times consensus estimate for 2011 earnings. That compared with the 14-16 times that Citic Securities and Haitong Securities fetch, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Ping An Securities and Citic Securities were underwriters for the Founder IPO.

Founder owns 66.7 percent of Credit Suisse Founder Securities, one of 10 foreign-Sino investment bank joint ventures in the country. Credit Suisse owns the remainder stake.

Credit Suisse Founder competes with the likes of Goldman Sachs Gao Hua, a joint venture of Wall Street bank Golman Sachs , and Zhong De Securities Co Ltd, a joint venture of Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE).

China may have the world's biggest stock market capitalisation by 2015 as the government aims to boost the use of capital markets as a key fundraising channel for companies over the next five years, analysts said.

It now has more than 2,000 listed companies and the world's second-biggest stock market capitalisation, according to Thomson Reuters data.

A GOOD SIGN?

Founder Securities' strong trading debut also bodes well for IPO plans by other Chinese companies such as Sinohydro Group Ltd and Great Wall Motor Co Ltd , analysts said.

Sinohydro's planned $2.5 billion IPO would be the largest offering on the mainland this year, ahead of wind turbine maker Sinovel Wind's $1.4 billion float and car dealer Pangda Automotive's $965 million IPO.

"As the first-day performance of IPO shares improve, investors will become enthusiastic about investing in IPO shares again," said Cheng Yi, an investment adviser at Xiangcai Securities in Shanghai.

Several sizeable IPOs plunged on their trading debut earlier this year due to excessive valuations.

A notable exception to that was BYD Co Ltd , the Chinese automaker backed by U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett, whose shares surged more than 40 percent on their Shenzhen debut. BYD raised a third less than it had originally sought after pricing the offering at a lower-than-expected price. ($1 = 6.440 yuan) (Additional reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Kazunori Takada and Muralikumar Anantharaman)