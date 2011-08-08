SHANGHAI Aug 9 Founder Securities, the Chinese
partner of Credit Suisse , said on Tuesday it would
debut on the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Wednesday, after raising
$909 million in its initial public offering.
Founder Securities' offering is the third-biggest on the
mainland market so far this year, which has been dominated by
smaller fund-raising.
Its shares will trade under the ticker , Founder
Securities said in a statement to the stock exchange.
Founder, the 19th biggest brokerage in China by assets, said
earlier this month it had set its IPO price at 3.90 yuan, at the
top of its 3.70-3.90 yuan range.
Global markets are facing a rout after Standard and Poors'
downgraded on Friday the United States' gilded triple A credit
rating.
(Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)