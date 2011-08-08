SHANGHAI Aug 9 Founder Securities, the Chinese partner of Credit Suisse , said on Tuesday it would debut on the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Wednesday, after raising $909 million in its initial public offering.

Founder Securities' offering is the third-biggest on the mainland market so far this year, which has been dominated by smaller fund-raising.

Its shares will trade under the ticker , Founder Securities said in a statement to the stock exchange.

Founder, the 19th biggest brokerage in China by assets, said earlier this month it had set its IPO price at 3.90 yuan, at the top of its 3.70-3.90 yuan range.

Global markets are facing a rout after Standard and Poors' downgraded on Friday the United States' gilded triple A credit rating. (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)