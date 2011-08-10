SHANGHAI Aug 10 Shares of Founder Securities , the Chinese partner of Credit Suisse , rose 41 percent on its Shanghai debut on Wednesday, shrugging off fragile investor sentiment after the market suffered its worst selloff in nine months amid global market turmoil.

Founder, the 19th biggest brokerage in China by assets, raised 5.85 billion yuan ($910 million) via an initial public offering in the third-biggest IPO on the mainland market so far this year.

Shares of Founder opened at 5.51 yuan, compared with its IPO price of 3.90 yuan.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was up 1.44 percent after suffering its worst three-day selloff since November. The index has fallen 10 percent so far in 2011.

Chinese securities firms have seen revenue drop in recent months as worries over a worsening debt crisis in Europe and U.S. economic health hit trading business.

Founder Securities, which competes with larger rivals such as Citic Securities and Haitong Securities , earned a net profit of 1.27 billion in 2010, compared with 1.39 billion yuan in 2009.

Founder Securities owns 66.7 percent of Credit Suisse Founder Securities, one of 10 foreign-Sino investment bank joint ventures in the country. Credit Suisse owns the remaining stake. ($1 = 6.431 yuan) (Reporting by Soo Ai Peng; Editing by Kazunori Takada and Jason Subler)