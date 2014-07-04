Kuwait tightens price guidance for debut international bond - lead
DUBAI, March 13 Kuwait has tightened price guidance for its debut dual-tranche international bond, a document issued by one of the lead banks showed on Monday.
July 4 Joint Announcement Regarding The Conclusion Of An Agreement Between Redefine, Fountainhead And Fptml And Withdrawal
* Fountainhead unitholders are now advised that a merger of redefine and fountainhead makes strategic sense.
* If transaction is approved and becomes unconditional, fountainhead will no longer qualify for a listing under listings requirements of stock exchange operated by jse limited ("jse")
* Effective date of transaction is 1 september 2014.
* Fountainhead unitholders will receive directly from redefine 82 redefine consideration shares, subject to rounding principle contained in jse listings requirement for every 100 fountainhead units held on record date
* Caution is no longer required to be exercised by fountainhead unitholders when dealing in their fountainhead units Further company coverage: [FPTJ.J RDFJ.J]
LONDON, March 13 (IFR) - Kuwait has announced guidance of 85bp area over Treasuries on a five-year bond and plus 110bp area on a 10-year tranche, according to a lead.
