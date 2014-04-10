BRIEF-Vista Land And Lifescapes says FY consolidated net income was 8.1 billion pesos
* Full year 2016 consolidated net income growth of 13% to 8.1 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 10 Fountainhead Property Trust Management Ltd -
* Redefine Properties Limited and Fountainhead Manco have begun engaging in relation to possible terms of a potential merger between Redefine and Fountainhead
* Engagements are still at an early stage but an independent committee of board of Fountainhead Manco has been established to progress discussions
* Are accordingly advised to exercise caution when dealing in their Fountainhead units until a further announcement is made Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Full year 2016 consolidated net income growth of 13% to 8.1 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, March 20 A lawyer known as her "bullet-proof vest" is on former South Korean president Park Geun-hye's legal team. So are two failed candidates for parliament from her ruling party.
* Moody's changes rating outlook on South Carolina Public Service Authority to negative; rating of A1 affirmed