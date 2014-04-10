April 10 Fountainhead Property Trust Management Ltd

* For 6 mnths ended feb 28, 7.6 pct increase in active portfolio net property income over comparable period

* For the 6 months ended 28 february 2014, net asset value growth of 5.5 pct to 748 cents

* Property acquisitions of r765 million secured

* Expects to produce growth of 7 pct to 8 pct in income distributions from its current portfolio in 12 months to 31 august 2014

* Aaron suckerman has resigned as financial director of fountainhead with effect from 11 april 2014, subject to approval by financial services board

* Board has embarked on a process to appoint a suitable replacement