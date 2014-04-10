BRIEF-Vista Land And Lifescapes says FY consolidated net income was 8.1 billion pesos
* Full year 2016 consolidated net income growth of 13% to 8.1 billion pesos
April 10 Fountainhead Property Trust Management Ltd
* For 6 mnths ended feb 28, 7.6 pct increase in active portfolio net property income over comparable period
* For the 6 months ended 28 february 2014, net asset value growth of 5.5 pct to 748 cents
* Property acquisitions of r765 million secured
* Expects to produce growth of 7 pct to 8 pct in income distributions from its current portfolio in 12 months to 31 august 2014
* Aaron suckerman has resigned as financial director of fountainhead with effect from 11 april 2014, subject to approval by financial services board
* Board has embarked on a process to appoint a suitable replacement
SEOUL, March 20 A lawyer known as her "bullet-proof vest" is on former South Korean president Park Geun-hye's legal team. So are two failed candidates for parliament from her ruling party.
* Moody's changes rating outlook on South Carolina Public Service Authority to negative; rating of A1 affirmed