LONDON, June 13 (IFR) - Barclays and Goldmans Sachs have
sold a GBP175m subordinated high-yield bond for the buyout of UK
healthcare group Four Seasons, which should ease the sale of the
remaining financing, a GBP350m secured bond, banking sources
said on Wednesday.
The June 2020 unsecured bond, expected to be rated
Caa1/B-/BB, has been sold to one investor, one of the sources
said. The name of the investor, and the terms of the pricing of
the deal were not disclosed.
Barclays and Goldman Sachs underwrote the GBP525m debt
package financing the GBP825m leveraged buyout of Four Seasons
by Terra Firma last month, just before a series of high-yield
bonds struggled to get done.
Price talk on the GBP350m Four Seasons senior secured bond,
expected to be rated B2/B+/BB rated, is likely to emerge later
on Wednesday or Thursday, sources said. The senior secured bond
will be issued out of vehicle Elli Investments.
The announcement of the bond roadshow on Monday followed a
knee-jerk rally in financial markets following news of the
EUR100bn Spanish bank sector bailout.
It has been a volatile market backdrop, with the sharp
tightening in the Markit iTraxx index on Monday, which dipped
back towards 670bp, suffering a reversal. At 0905GMT on
Wednesday the index was back at around 711bp, although it was
4bp tighter on the day as credit spreads tracked higher equity
markets.
A successful deal for Four Seasons would not only clear the
debt off underwriters' balance sheets, but should also help to
boost confidence in the high yield market, which like other
asset classes has been hit by the volatile eurozone macro
backdrop.
"Those deals that struggled were very different deals to
Four Seasons. They were higher risk names with exposure to
peripheral economies. This is a sterling deal, in a sector that
is already known to investors, with strong assets," said one
high-yield syndicate official.
Leverage on Four Seasons, estimated at around 5.25 times
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, is
lower than that on comparable bond issuers such as the Priory.
The leveraged buyout of the Priory by Advent International
was financed with GBP600m of bonds, issued out of holding
company Crown Newco 3, in January 2011. Leverage on that deal
was closer to 6.3 times EBITDA on an adjusted basis.
The Priory's BB/B2 rated 7% February 2018 bond is bid at a
cash price of 94.91 and is yielding 8.1%, while the 8.875%
GBP175m subordinated tranche, rated B/Caa1, is bid at a cash
price of 85 and is yielding 12.1%, according to Tradeweb.
The leads aim to print the Elli Investments bond, which has
a June 2019 maturity, by the end of the week. Lloyds is also a
co-manager on the deal.
(Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets, editing by Alex
Chambers)