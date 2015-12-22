(Adds background, Foursquare response)
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 22 Foursquare, which lets
users find restaurants and stores and "check" into them, is
discussing a funding round that would set its value at $250
million, less than half its worth two years ago, tech news site
Re/code reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
The site also said the company had talked to potential
buyers. (on.recode.net/1NBigrS)
Re/code said the funding round would raise between $20
million and $40 million and would include one new investor,
which it did not name.
Foursquare has been the subject of takeover speculation,
with Yahoo Inc being reported more than once as a
potential buyer.
Foursquare declined to comment on the Re/code report.
(Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen R.
Trousdale)