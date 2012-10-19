Oct 19 Roger Ailes has signed a four-year
contract that will keep him at the top of Fox News as its
chairman and chief executive.
Ailes launched Fox News in October 1996 under the umbrella
of News Corp and built it up as one of the most
successful news channels on cable television rivaling Comcast's
MSNBC and Time Warner's CNN.
Ailes' new contract, announced on Friday, put an end to some
uncertainty that he might not return Fox. Ailes, 72, told the
Associated Press last year that he was undecided about renewing
with News Corp after his contract expired in 2013.
The former Republican strategist will also continue to serve
as chairman of Fox Television Stations and as a senior news and
TV adviser to Rupert Murdoch, chairman and CEO of News Corp.
Terms of the contract were not disclosed.