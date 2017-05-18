May 18 Roger Ailes, who became one of the most
powerful figures in both U.S. politics and media by turning the
Fox News network into a booming voice for conservatives before
he was brought down by sexual harassment charges, has died at
the age of 77.
Ailes worked as a media strategist for Republican Presidents
Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush before
launching Fox News in 1996.
His wife Elizabeth said in a statement on Thursday he was a
patriot who was profoundly grateful for the opportunities his
country gave him.
As founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Fox
News, Ailes became one of the most influential figures in the
Republican Party, and the network was integral to U.S. President
Donald Trump's successful run for the White House in 2016.
From the start, Ailes had a clear conservative vision of
what he wanted Fox to be as he took the network to the top of
the cable news ratings and made it a major profit center for
Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox Inc media
empire.
But accusations of Ailes' treatment of women would be his
downfall.
In July 2016, Gretchen Carlson, a former Miss America who
appeared on the popular "Fox and Friends" morning program before
being given her own show, sued him. She said he had made sexual
advances toward her and then hurt her career in retaliation
after she rejected him.
Two weeks later, Ailes was ousted from the network with a
$40 million severance package. His departure came during the
Republican National Convention and at a time when the network
was scoring record ratings. Shortly afterward, he began advising
the Trump campaign.
Ailes had run Fox News under the slogan "fair and balanced"
and conservatives found it a much-needed antidote to the
perceived liberal slant of traditional media. Critics denounced
it as a cynical and polarizing right-wing propaganda machine.
"He helped market a brand of pseudo-journalism that revolves
basically around hate, rhetoric, divisiveness, pitting people
against each other," Eric Boehlert, senior fellow at liberal
media watchdog Media Matters for America, told Reuters. "That
seeps into the culture and into politics."
The story of Fox News was the story of Ailes. His
conservative red-white-and-blue beliefs set the narrative for
the network's stories, and critics said it was difficult to
determine where Ailes' agenda ended and Republican Party talking
points began. No potential Republican presidential candidate
stood much of a chance without Ailes' blessing.
"I want to elect the next president," he told Fox executives
at a 2010 meeting, according to the 2014 biography "The Loudest
Voice in the Room" by Gabriel Sherman, a writer for New York
magazine.
"Ailes' power and ruthlessness ... allowed him to take over
the Republican Party and mold it to fit his paranoid world
view," Sherman told the Washington Post in 2016.
(Writing and reporting by Bill Trott; Additional reporting by
Lisa Richwine and Ginger Gibson; Editing by Diane Craft and
Jeffrey Benkkoe)