By Tim Baysinger
April 25 Fox News' Tucker Carlson
averaged 3.2 million viewers in his first show in Bill
O'Reilly's former 8 p.m. EDT (0000 GMT) time slot on Monday,
according to early numbers from Nielsen.
"Tucker Carlson Tonight" beat out all other programs on U.S.
cable news Monday. Bill O'Reilly's "The O'Reilly Factor"
averaged nearly 4 million viewers during the first quarter of
2017.
Following a sexual harassment scandal that ended with
O'Reilly leaving the network last week, more than 50 advertisers
had pulled commercials from "The O'Reilly Factor," leaving only
a handful of companies which ran ads.
On Carlson's first night at 8 p.m., major brands including
Mercedes-Benz, Honda Motor Co, Infiniti
and Exxon Mobil ran ads.
Jenny Craig and menswear company Untuckit, both major
advertisers on O'Reilly's show, had commercials Monday night as
well.
Carlson's debut helped stabilize Fox News' primetime lineup,
which outpaced rivals Time Warner Inc's CNN and Comcast
Corp's MSNBC. Panel show "The Five" drew 2.8 million
viewers in Carlson's old 9 p.m. EDT slot; the 2.8 million was
similar to what Carlson averaged. "Hannity" averaged 2.6 million
at 10 p.m. EDT, up from the week before.
(Reporting by Tim Baysinger; Editing by Nick Zieminski and
James Dalgleish)