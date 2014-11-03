Nov 3 Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox has named former DreamWorks Studios CEO Stacey Snider as co-chairman of the 20th Century Fox film studio, the company said on Monday.

Snider and Jim Gianopulos will jointly oversee global theatrical marketing and distribution for the studio, a Fox statement said. Snider is joining Fox after serving for eight years as CEO and co-chairman of Steven Spielberg's DreamWorks Studios.

Fox is the studio behind the "X-Men" and "Planet of the Apes" franchises and current hit "Gone Girl."

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Diane Craft)