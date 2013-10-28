LOS ANGELES Oct 28 Rupert Murdoch's 21st
Century Fox promoted sports media division executive
Randy Freer to the new post of president and chief operating
officer of Fox Networks Group, the company said in a statement
on Monday.
Freer will report to Peter Rice, chairman and CEO of the Fox
Networks Group, which includes the Fox broadcast network, Fox
Sports, the FX networks, Fox international channels and the
National Geographic Channels.
Freer has held several executive roles at Fox, most recently
as co-president and chief operating officer for Fox Sports Media
Group, where he helped oversee the launch of cable channel Fox
Sports 1 in August.