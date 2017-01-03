BRIEF-Abbott CEO says is optimistic about the Trump administration: Conf Call
* Abbott says expect challenging conditions in China's nutrition market to continue in the near term: Conf Call
Jan 3 Fox News Channel anchor Megyn Kelly has decided to leave the network to join NBC News, a source close to NBC said on Tuesday.
Fox is a unit of Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox. Comcast Corp owns NBC News. The move was first reported by The New York Times.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine)
* Abbott says expect challenging conditions in China's nutrition market to continue in the near term: Conf Call
BRUSSELS, Jan 25 European Union antitrust regulators cleared Abbott Laboratories' proposed $5.8 billion acquisition of diagnostic test maker Alere on Wednesday, subject to the divestment of some of Alere's operations.
BOSTON, Jan 25 State Street Corp executives on Wednesday moved to soften the blow of losing $1 trillion in BlackRock assets to a rival by saying the move was not part of a broader trend.