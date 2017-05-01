May 1 A Fox News contributor said in a lawsuit
filed on Monday that she was taken off the air after writing an
article about a medical condition that would likely leave her
infertile, in the latest in a series of discrimination claims
against the network.
Diana Falzone, 34, said in the lawsuit in New York state
court that despite writing many popular articles for Fox News'
website and routinely being praised for on-air appearances, she
was abruptly sidelined in January three days after the article
about her struggle with endometriosis was published.
Falzone said Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc
, discriminated against her on the basis of sex and
disability in violation of New York City law.
The network did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Fox News has faced mounting legal claims that it ignored
employees' complaints of sexual harassment and gender and race
discrimination. Bill O'Reilly, the network's most popular
anchor, and former Fox News chief Roger Ailes both have been
ousted over harassment claims by several women.
