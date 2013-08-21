LOS ANGELES Aug 20 Fox News, a unit of Rupert Murdoch's newly separated Twenty-First Century Fox Inc film and TV company, said on Tuesday it had fired corporate communications chief Brian Lewis due to "financial irregularities" and other issues.

"After an extensive internal investigation of Brian Lewis' conduct by Fox News, it was determined that he should be terminated for cause, specifically for issues relating to financial irregularities, as well as for multiple, material and significant breaches of his employment contract," the company said in a statement.

Lewis was terminated for cause on July 25, it said.

Lewis could not be reached for comment. An auto-reply to an email sent to Lewis at Fox News said he was out of the office.

Lewis previously worked as head of communications for CNBC and was part of the original team that Fox News Chairman and Chief Executive Roger Ailes assembled to launch the network in the mid-1990s.

No successor for Lewis has been named.