(Corrects time element in first and second paragraphs)

April 20 Bill O'Reilly will receive a maximum of one year's salary following his ouster Wednesday from Fox News, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Fox News parent Twenty-First Century Fox Inc announced Wednesday it had parted ways with the star cable news host, ending his more than 20-year career, following allegations of sexual harassment from a number of women.

The source declined to comment on O'Reilly's annual salary, but CNN reported on Thursday that the host's new contract provided about $25 million a year. (Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Tom Brown)