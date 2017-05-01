May 1 Bill Shine, co-president of Fox News
Channel since August, has resigned and will leave the company
after helping a transition over the next few weeks, the cable
channel said on Monday.
Shine has been with Fox News since its inception over 20
years ago.
Last month, Julie Roginsky, a Democratic political
consultant and Fox News contributor, sued the network and its
former chairman, Roger Ailes, accusing them of denying her a
permanent hosting job after she rebuffed Ailes' sexual advances.
At the time, she also sued Shine, asserting that he failed
to investigate her claims.
In August, Shine and Jack Abernethy were appointed as
co-presidents to lead Fox News after Chief Executive Ailes
resigned in July following sexual harassment allegations.
Shine is also senior executive vice president at Fox, a unit
of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc.
