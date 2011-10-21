* Brazil's Batista says Brazil has tech market
* Foxconn Brazil deal has seen convoluted path
By Maria Carolina Marcello
BRASILIA, Oct 21 Eike Batista, Brazil's richest
man, wants to help Taiwanese technology giant Foxconn (2354.TW)
with its plans to produce Apple products such as the iPad in
the country, the latest twist in a much-hyped deal that could
be worth up to $12 billion.
After a meeting with President Dilma Rousseff on Friday,
Batista told reporters his EBX group "loves to bring in
modernity," adding that Foxconn's planned entry into Brazil
"fits perfectly with that."
Batista -- a larger-than-life entrepreneur, with a talent
for marketing -- said his EBX group is still working out
details of how it could work with Foxconn, the manufacturer of
Apple's iPad table, as well as a slew of other products.
"I think that participating and promoting, bringing
technology to Brazil, that's something the group always does,
and we want to be part of this enterprise, too," Batista
added.
The addition of the flamboyant billionaire, who has made
his fortune in mining and energy, is only the latest turn to a
deal that has hardly lacked drama.
The proposal to build Apple's sleek tablet computers in
Brazil was first announced in April by President Rousseff
during an official visit to China. [ID:nB9E7EP02Y]
Senior officials hailed the deal as a sign of growing
economic ties with Asia and proof Brazil was moving up the
value-added manufacturing chain as its economy grows.
With a potential value of $12 billion, the deal brought
eye-popping amounts of money with it. Perhaps even more
significant, though, was the deal's potential to help boost
economic ties between Latin America and Asia's biggest
economies.
Yet the idea for a "Brazilian iPad" has prompted skepticism
back home, where factories have struggled for years with high
taxes, an overvalued currency and a lack of qualified workers
due to poor education and a tight labor market.
The deal has seen a rocky road to fruition, as negotiations
over tax breaks stalled and Brazil's own deep structural
problems, such as a dearth of skilled labor, weighed.
Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou said last week after meeting
Rousseff in Brasilia that the company would start producing
iPads in Brazil in December. [ID:nN1E79C0HL]
Funding from state development bank BNDES, likely needed
for the deal, has also been a sticking point. [ID:nS1E78S0Z8]
Eike's wealth could help smooth out the path to getting
'Made in Brazil' stickers slapped on Apple's trendy tablets, a
move that some economists say could help lower the computer's
hefty price in Brazil.
Because of tariffs and taxes, an iPad 2 with 16 gigabytes
of memory currently retails for about $900 here, nearly twice
the $500 list price in the United States.
And with millions of people leaving poverty to join the
middle class and only about 40 percent of households so far
owning a computer, Brazil could be a huge market for more of
these gadgets.
"What's the most important thing for doing business?" Eike
asked. "Is there a market? There is."
(Writing by Luciana Lopez; editing by Andre Grenon)