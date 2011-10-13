* Foxconn will assemble iPad in Brazil from Dec - chairman
* Still negotiating investments in two new factories
* Total investment could reach $12 bln in 4-6 years
By Hugo Bachega
BRASILIA, Oct 13 Taiwan's Foxconn confirmed it
will start producing iPads in Brazil in December but is still
negotiating a multibillion-dollar expansion plan in the
country, senior company and government officials said on
Thursday.
President Dilma Rousseff first announced the Foxconn
proposal to build Apple's (AAPL.O) hot-selling tablet in Brazil
during an official visit to China in April.
Since then plans have been delayed because of complex
negotiations over tax breaks and other benefits the company is
seeking [ID:nS1E78S0Z8].
The lengthy negotiations reflect the country's sometimes
difficult investment climate and the Rousseff administration's
ambiguous stance between a heavy government hand and the need
to attract private capital.
But Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou and Brazil's Science and
Technology Minister Aloizio Mercadante told reporters on
Thursday the company will start assembling the iPad locally in
December at its plant in Jundiai in Sao Paulo state.
"They're maintaining the deadline they had announced, which
is December. The iPhone is ready for large-scale production and
for the iPad they're working with that deadline," Mercadante
said after a meeting between Gou and Rousseff.
Both sides were still negotiating fresh Foxconn
investments, including two new factories to assemble touch
screens, Mercadante said.
"We haven't finished the process, it's moving ahead but
there's no date," said Mercadante, who had trumpeted the
announcement back in April as a sign of growing Asian
investments and high-tech industries in Brazil.
Six state governments were competing to attract the
factories, Mercadante said. Logistics, such as the proximity of
airports, were key issues, he added.
The deal involves local investors, as well as financing
from state-owned development bank BNDES, Mercadante added.
If all goes well, Foxconn expects to invest up to $12
billion in coming years.
"We will be still investing US$12 billion in a (few) years,
maybe four years, maybe six years," Gou told reporters in a
separate news conference.
Brazil recently granted tax breaks on specific computer
components and attraced companies such as Samsung (005930.KS),
Motorola (MMI.N) and Positivo Informatica (POSI3.SA) to
assemble tablets.
(Reporting by Hugo Bachega; Writing by Raymond Colitt;
Editing by Dave Zimmerman)