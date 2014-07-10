TAIPEI, July 10 Foxconn Technology Group, the world's biggest electronics component maker, said on Thursday it will sign agreements with China's Guizhou province to research and develop big data technology and nanotechnology.

Foxconn, the major supplier of Apple Inc's iPhones, has had similar projects in cooperation with Tsinghua University and Peking University, according to a company statement.

The flagship unit of Foxconn is Hon Hai Precision .

(Reporting by Faith Hung)