HONG KONG, April 27 Shares in Foxconn International Holdings Ltd tumbled on Friday to their lowest in six months after the world's biggest contract maker of cellphones warned of a substantial increase in net loss for the first half of 2012 on lower demand from some of its key customers.

Shares in the firm fell as much as 13.1 percent from the previous close to HK$3.90, the lowest since October 10. The stocks were at HK$3.97 as of 0141 GMT, compared to a 0.26 percent gain in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Thursday, Foxconn said a decline in gross profit margins due to unfavourable pricing changes and increased costs associated with product migrations would also hit its results. It did not give further details.

For statement: here

Foxconn, which assembles handsets for Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc and Sony Corp, posted a US$17.65 mln loss in the first half of 2011.

It swung to a net profit for the whole of 2011, however, as major clients such as Nokia Oyj and Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, shifted to higher-end smartphones.

Mobile phone maker Nokia had earlier this month warned its phone business would post losses in the first and the second quarter as tough competition hurts it at a time of product revamp.

Foxconn's Taiwanese parent Foxconn Technology Group assembles Apple Inc's iPads and iPhones.

Shares of Foxconn have fallen more than 20 percent so far this year, against a 13 percent gain in the broader market.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Joseph Radford)