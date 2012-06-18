TAIPEI, June 18 Terry Gou, chairman of Hon Hai
Precision Industry, the main supplier of Apple Inc
, said on Monday Hon Hai was in talks with Sharp Corp
about increasing its stake in Sharp its after recent
steep falls in its share price.
Gou told Hon Hai's annual meeting that he plans to list a
Sharp LCD plant in Japan on the Taiwan stock exchange within
three years.
Hon Hai took a 46.48 percent stake in the loss-making Sakai
plant in March as part of its deal to buy into Sharp. Gou
invested some of his own money in the deal.
Gou said he personally invested in the 10th generation Sakai
plant because of its advanced technology, which he said was
better than that of arch-rival Samsung Electronics.
Japanese media had reported earlier this month that Sharp
planned to list the plant.
(Reporting by Clare Jim and Argin Chang; Editing by Jonathan
Standing and Eric Meijer)