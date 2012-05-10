SHANGHAI May 10 Foxconn Technology Group, which makes Apple Inc's products, is confident of achieving a 10 percent growth in its revenues this year, chief Terry Gou said on Thursday, as it plans its new China headquarters in Shanghai.

Foxconn's manufacturing in China will focus on domestic consumers in the country, as well as research and development in technology, sales and services, Gou also said during the groundbreaking ceremony for its China headquarters in Shanghai

Foxconn Technology Group has listed units, including Hon Hai Precision Industry -- a key Apple Inc supplier, Foxconn International Holdings that is the world's top contract mobile phone maker and Foxconn Technology Co that makes casings. (Reporting by John Ruwitch and David Lin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)