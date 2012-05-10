SHANGHAI May 10 Foxconn Technology Group, which
makes Apple Inc's products, is confident of achieving a
10 percent growth in its revenues this year, chief Terry Gou
said on Thursday, as it plans its new China headquarters in
Shanghai.
Foxconn's manufacturing in China will focus on domestic
consumers in the country, as well as research and development in
technology, sales and services, Gou also said during the
groundbreaking ceremony for its China headquarters in Shanghai
Foxconn Technology Group has listed units, including Hon Hai
Precision Industry -- a key Apple Inc
supplier, Foxconn International Holdings that is the
world's top contract mobile phone maker and Foxconn Technology
Co that makes casings.
(Reporting by John Ruwitch and David Lin; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)