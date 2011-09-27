TAIPEI, Sept 27 A fire broke out at a plant in eastern China belonging to the Foxconn group, Chinese media websites reported on Tuesday, citing witnesses.

The report on Sina.com (here) and picked up by other websites showed photographs of thick black smoke over buildings. The pictures carried captions saying they were of a fire at the Foxconn plant in Yantai, in Shandong province.

Reuters could not immediately verify the photographs' location. Calls to Taiwan-based Foxconn spokesman Edmund Ding were not immediately answered.

Taiwan television stations also reported the fire.

Shares in Foxconn group company Hon Hai reversed early gains and were last trading down 1 percent. (Reporting by Jonathan Standing; Editing by Ken Wills and Muralikumar Anantharaman)