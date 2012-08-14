BRIEF-Alimera Sciences and Knight Therapeutics file new drug submission for iluvien in Canada
* Alimera Sciences and Knight Therapeutics announce filing of new drug submission for iluvien in Canada
JAKARTA Aug 14 Foxconn Technology Group is to set up an operation in Indonesia with plans to invest $5-10 billion over five to 10 years and starting with the assembly and production of 3 million handsets per year, Indonesia's Trade Minister Gita Wirjawan told reporters on Tuesday.
The first investment will start in October and in phase two of the project, starting in July 2013, Foxconn will build a plant and increase output to 10 million units per year.
Foxconn, which is based in Taiwan, is the main supplier for Apple Inc and has been in talks with the Indonesian government for some time.
* Alimera Sciences and Knight Therapeutics announce filing of new drug submission for iluvien in Canada
* Payment Data Systems announces transaction processing results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016
* Altria presents at the consumer analyst group of new york conference; reaffirms 2017 earnings guidance