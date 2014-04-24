Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
TAIPEI, April 24 Foxconn Technology Group, the world's No.1 electronics manufacturing service (EMS) provider, will decide the fate of its planned $1 billion investment project in Indonesia in October, a source said on Thursday.
Foxconn, the major supplier of Apple Inc's iPhones, announced the plan in February as part of its strategy to expand beyond China, where it has built a massive production base over the last three decades.
The company had said in a statement then that Foxconn would submit a concrete proposal to the Indonesian government "in the next three months." (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)