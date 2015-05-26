LONDON-QATAR INVESTMENT AUTHORITY CEO SAYS HAS INVESTED 60 PERCENT OF PLEDGED $35 BILLION IN UNITED STATES
GUIYANG, China May 26 Taiwan's Foxconn Technology Group, the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer, is aiming to develop 10-12 facilities in India, including factories and data centres, by 2020, company Chairman Terry Gou said on Tuesday.
The company could spend a "few billion dollars" on developing the facilities, said Gou, whose company's listed flagship unit is Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd.
Gou was speaking in an interview on a bus on the outskirts of Guiyang in China's southern Guizhou province, where the company has a manufacturing facility. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Mark Potter)
LONDON, March 27 The Qatar Investment Authority, the Gulf Arab state's acquisitive sovereign wealth fund, is setting up an office in San Francisco to manage its growing portfolio in the United States, its CEO said in London on Monday.