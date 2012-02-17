TAIPEI Feb 17 Foxconn Technology Group,
the top maker of Apple Inc's iPhones and iPads whose
factories are under scrutiny over labour practices, has raised
wages of its Chinese workers by 16-25 percent from this month,
the third rise since 2010.
In a statement on Friday, Taiwan-based Foxconn said the pay
of a junior level worker in Shenzhen, southern China, had risen
to 1,800 yuan ($290) per month and could be further raised above
2,200 yuan if the worker passed a technical examination.
It said that pay three years ago was 900 yuan a month.
"As a top manufacturing company in China, the basic salary
of junior workers in all of Foxconn's China factories is already
far higher than the minimum wage set by all local governments,"
the statement said.
"We will provide more training opportunities and learning
time, and will continuously enhance technology, efficiency and
salary, so as to set a good example for the Chinese
manufacturing industry."
The announcement comes after Apple, criticised over working
conditions at its sprawling chain of suppliers in China, said
this week a U.S. non-profit labor group had begun an
"unprecedented" inspection of working conditions at its main
contract manufacturers.
Working practices at Foxconn's huge plants in China came
under intense scrutiny in 2010 after a series of suicides among
young workers. Last June three workers died in an explosion at a
Foxconn plant in Chengdu, western China.
Last month the New York Times published an investigation
into working practices at Apple supplier's plants in China that
documented poor health and safety conditions and long working
hours.
In response Apple said the Washington D.C.-based Fair Labor
Association would monitor conditions at supplier plants
beginning Feb 14.
In an interview with Reuters on Feb 15, the FLA's president
said that conditions at Apple supplier plants in China were far
better than those at garment factories or other facilities
elsewhere in the country.
The last time Foxconn Group raised wages was in June 2010,
when the pay of its Chinese workers went up by over 30 percent.
($1 = 6.3016 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing and Helen
Massy-Beresford)