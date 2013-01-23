UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HONG KONG Jan 23 Foxconn International Holdings Ltd (FIH), the world's biggest contract maker of cellphones, flagged a net loss in 2012 on Wednesday on the back of lower demand from some of the group's major customers.
FIH has seen its shares and financial results languish over the past few years as key clients such as Nokia Oyj suffered from weak orders.
For a statement, click here
(Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources