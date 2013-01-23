HONG KONG Jan 23 Foxconn International Holdings Ltd (FIH), the world's biggest contract maker of cellphones, flagged a net loss in 2012 on Wednesday on the back of lower demand from some of the group's major customers.

FIH has seen its shares and financial results languish over the past few years as key clients such as Nokia Oyj suffered from weak orders.

