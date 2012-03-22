HONG KONG, March 22 Foxconn International
Holdings Ltd, the world's biggest contract
manufacturer of cellphones, swung to a net profit in 2011 as key
clients such as Nokia Oyj and Huawei Technologies Co
Ltd shifted to higher-end smartphones.
Foxconn International, whose Taiwanese parent Foxconn
Technology Group assembles Apple Inc's iPads and
iPhones, is expected to benefit as its top customers shift away
from low-end feature phones.
The company, which assembles handsets for Motorola Mobility
Holdings Inc and Sony Corp, on Thursday posted
a net profit of $72.84 million, ahead of the consensus of
analysts' forecasts of $27.59 million according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Our efforts in capacity optimisation in various
geographical locations and new customer penetration started to
create positive impact to our operation results," it said in a
filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
Foxconn International had a total of 98,868 employees at the
end of 2011, down about 22 percent from 126,687 a year ago.
In 2010, Foxconn International posted a net loss of $218.3
million as some of its clients in the competitive mobile handset
sector lost market share.
"We expect the transition from 2G feature phones to 3G
smartphones for Foxconn International's top clients (Nokia,
Huawei, Motorola and Sony) to boost its average selling price,"
said Barclays Capital analyst Dale Gai in a report before the
earnings release.
Nokia is betting on its Lumia Windows phones, while Huawei
is shifting towards producing higher-end phones based on Google
Inc's Android operating system to compete with major
players such as Apple and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
.
Barclays estimated Nokia would account for 30-35 percent of
Foxconn International's sales in 2012/13.
"We expect Huawei - FIH's 2nd largest customer and a rising
star in the smartphone space - to be a key growth driver for FIH
in coming years," said Macquarie analyst Kylie Huang.
Shares in Foxconn International, which were removed from
Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index in June last year,
have risen about 14 percent this year on hopes for a better
product mix from its clients.
(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Chris Lewis and David
Cowell)