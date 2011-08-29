HONG KONG Aug 29 Foxconn International Holdings , the world's top contract cellphone maker, posted a narrower first-half net loss, logging a third consecutive half-year loss because of a weak product mix from key clients.

Foxconn International, the unit of Taiwanese electronic components group Foxconn Technology Group that assembles Apple's iPad and iPhone, posted a net first-half loss of $17.65 million, compared with a forecast for a $26 million loss and after a $143 million loss in the 2010 period.

Foxconn International, which gets about 70 percent of its revenue from its top two clients -- Motorola Mobility Holdings and Nokia -- had said in July it expected a first-half loss "significantly less" than 2010's.

Some analysts said the company could eke out a profit next year, provided key clients improved their product mix.

Handset offerings from local rivals Huawei Technologies and ZTE Corp have been seizing market share from Nokia, affecting Foxconn International.

Earlier this month, Google said it was to buy Motorola Mobility Holdings for $12.5 billion, sparking uncertainty on the future of the U.S. company's handset business.

Foxconn International has been struggling under a host of problems, including rising costs, labour unrest and a string of worker suicides at its sprawling production facilities in China.

The company was also criticised by the Hong Kong stock exchange in June this year for failing to issue a profit warning despite knowledge of its weak performance in 2008.

Shares in Foxconn International, which were removed from Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index in June, have lost more than a third of their value this year. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Writing by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Chris Lewis and Dan Lalor)