By Faith Hung
TAIPEI, Jan 27 Taiwan's Foxconn Technology
Group, the major supplier of Apple Inc's iPhone and
iPad products, said it's considering expanding manufacturing to
the United States in a move that could open up new prospects for
business with Apple.
Chairman Terry Gou also said Indonesia will be a top
priority for investment this year. That would tie in with
Foxconn's deal to design and market phones in the country with
BlackBerry Ltd as the Canadian company seeks to reverse
its decline in the smartphone business.
"The U.S. is a must-go market," said Gou, speaking at the
group's annual year-end party on Sunday. He said many customers
and partners hope Foxconn, the world's largest contract
manufacturer of electronic goods, will set up manufacturing
facilities in the U.S.
Foxconn's ambitious growth plans could see it lift annual
revenue to T$10 trillion ($333 billion) a decade from now, from
T$4 trillion in 2013.
The group, which includes flagship unit Hon Hai Precision
Industry Co Ltd and Foxconn Technology Co Ltd
, could take advantage of geographical proximity to
open up new deals with partners like Apple as they develop new
gadgets.
Best known for putting together iPhones, Foxconn honed its
skills by meeting Apple's exacting standards and supply chain
rigour. It boasts a workforce of more than 1 million, and the
scale to negotiate cheaper component prices than BlackBerry
could obtain on its own.
Gou placed emphasis on Indonesia for future development. He
said the country, rather than India, will be best able to
replace China as the world's manufacturing hub in the future.
Indonesian government officials have said Hon Hai wants to
gradually invest as much as $10 billion over 5 years with local
partner Erajaya Swasembada, and Indonesia will offer the
Taiwanese firm a tax package aimed at kickstarting the plan. Hon
Hai has yet to confirm these details.