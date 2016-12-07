BRIEF-Aralez Pharmaceuticals, units, Pozen Inc filed lawsuit against Teva Pharmaceuticals
* Aralez Pharmaceuticals - on Jan 23 co, units, Pozen Inc filed lawsuit in U.S. District Court for Eastern district of Texas against Teva Pharmaceuticals
TAIPEI Dec 7 Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer and a major Apple Inc supplier, said on Wednesday that it was in preliminary discussions to expand its operations in the United States.
"While the scope of the potential investment has not been determined, we will announce the details of any plans following the completion of direct discussions between our leadership and the relevant US officials," it said in a statement.
Foxconn is formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co . (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Aralez Pharmaceuticals - on Jan 23 co, units, Pozen Inc filed lawsuit in U.S. District Court for Eastern district of Texas against Teva Pharmaceuticals
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 The largest shareholder in Oi SA will oppose any alternate reorganization plan that does not come from within the debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier, which is struggling to emerge from bankruptcy protection.
* Reports fourth quarter 2016 diluted earnings per share of $0.07