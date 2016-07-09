(Adds statement from Carlson lawyers, paragraphs 3-4)
July 8 Lawyers for Fox News chairman Roger Ailes
on Friday asked a judge to halt anchor Gretchen Carlson's
"shameless publicity campaign" against her former boss, and send
her sexual harassment lawsuit against him to arbitration in
accordance with her employment contract.
The request came two days after Carlson sued Ailes in
Superior Court in New Jersey, portraying him as a persistent
harasser who demoted her and ultimately forced her from Fox
News, her employer since 2005, after she rebuffed his advances.
Ailes has forcefully denied Carlson's allegations.
Carlson's lawyers, Nancy Erika Smith and Martin Hyman, said
their client intends to pursue her right to a public jury trial.
"Roger Ailes is trying to force this case into a secret
arbitration proceeding," the lawyers said in a statement.
"Gretchen never agreed to arbitrate anything with Mr. Ailes."
The parent of Fox News, 21st Century Fox Inc, late
on Wednesday said it had "full confidence" in Ailes and began an
internal review of the matter.
In filings with the federal court in Newark, New Jersey,
Ailes' lawyers said Carlson's June 2013 contract required her to
arbitrate any employment disputes.
They accused Carlson of "gamesmanship" for suing only Ailes
and not the network as well, calling it a legally improper means
to avoid arbitration, and of conducting a public "tar and
feather" campaign to sully Ailes' reputation.
The lawyers also said that under federal law the case did
not belong in the New Jersey state court because Carlson lived
in Connecticut and Ailes in New York, and the amount of money at
stake was too high.
"Plaintiff's ploy of filing in Superior Court to justify her
shameless publicity campaign against Roger Ailes should not be
countenanced," the lawyers said.
Friday's filings included a copy of what Ailes' lawyers said
was Carlson's employment contract, which calls for employment
disputes to be heard by a three-person arbitration panel.
Ailes, 76, a former Republican political consultant and
confidant of 21st Century Fox Executive Co-Chairman Rupert
Murdoch, has built Fox News over two decades into the
most-watched U.S. cable news channel and become one of the most
powerful American media executives.
In her lawsuit, Carlson, 50, accused Ailes of sexually
inappropriate conduct such as calling her a "man hater," ogling
her in his office and telling her she was "sexy" but "too much
hard work."
Carlson said Ailes removed her in 2013 as co-host of the
morning show "Fox & Friends" in retaliation for her refusal to
accept his advances and reassigned her at lower pay to an
afternoon show. She also said his decision on June 23 not to
renew her contract was retaliatory.
The federal case is Carlson v Ailes, U.S. District Court,
District of New Jersey, No. 16-04138.
