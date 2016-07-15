NEW YORK, July 15 Fox News chairman Roger Ailes
on Friday petitioned the Manhattan federal court to compel
former anchor Gretchen Carlson, who filed a sexual harassment
lawsuit against him this month, to arbitrate her
employment-related claims in New York City.
In his petition, Ailes maintained that Carlson had no
legitimate reason to bring her case against him in the New
Jersey Superior Court.
Ailes had on July 8 filed a separate motion in the federal
court in Newark, New Jersey to compel arbitration of Carlson's
claims. Friday's petition said he is withdrawing that motion,
and seeking to move his federal case to Manhattan.
