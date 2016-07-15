(Adds comment from Carlson's lawyer, court filing from Carlson,
additional case citation)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, July 15 Fox News Chairman Roger Ailes
on Friday petitioned a federal court in Manhattan to compel
former anchor Gretchen Carlson, who filed a sexual harassment
lawsuit against him this month, to arbitrate her
employment-related claims in New York City.
Carlson had sued Ailes on July 6 in New Jersey Superior
Court, accusing him of sexually inappropriate conduct at various
times during her 11 years at the network. Carlson was dismissed
from Fox News last month after saying she had rebuffed his
advances.
Ailes has denied Carlson's allegations, and accused Carlson
of conducting a public "smear campaign" against him.
On July 8, Ailes had filed a motion in the federal court in
Newark, New Jersey to compel arbitration and he filed on Friday
to withdraw that motion and move the case to Manhattan.
Ailes "is attempting to judge shop," Nancy Erika Smith, a
lawyer for Carlson, said in a statement. "We feel confident that
the law will not allow such maneuvering."
Carlson, meanwhile, on Friday asked the Newark federal court
to let her pursue her lawsuit, saying the "plain and
unambiguous" language in her employment contract allows her to
sue Ailes "in a court rather than a secret arbitration."
Ailes said the contract required Carlson to arbitrate in New
York City, where she worked.
He also said Carlson had no legitimate reason to sue in the
New Jersey state court, given that he lives in New York and she
alleged no violation of New Jersey law but Carlson's complaint
said Ailes resided in New Jersey.
"Her attempt to game the system so as to avoid the
arbitration clause for her client's baseless allegations is
contrary to law and unsupported by the facts," Susan Estrich, a
lawyer for Ailes, said in a statement, referring to Carlson's
lawyer.
The parent company of Fox News, 21st Century Fox Inc
, has expressed "full confidence" in Ailes.
Ailes is a former Republican party political consultant and
confidant of 21st Century Fox Executive Co-Chairman Rupert
Murdoch. He built Fox News over two decades into the
most-watched U.S. cable news channel.
The federal cases are Ailes v. Carlson, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 16-05671; and Carlson v.
Ailes, U.S. District Court, District of New Jersey, No.
16-04138.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)