(Adds statement from Fox)
LOS ANGELES, April 11 Fox News on Wednesday said
it was firing an employee who had anonymously posted videos and
comments about behind-the-scenes workdays at the television
network, leading media website Gawker to dub him the "mole."
Joe Muto, who had worked as an associate producer on
commentator Bill O'Reilly's show at Fox, began his postings on
social media websites on Tuesday, and Gawker then began
publishing "installments" from the "mole" on its website.
After being suspended, Muto posted a picture of himself late
on Wednesday afternoon inside Gawker's office saying "It's Me,
Joe: The Fox Mole."
"They nailed me," Muto wrote on the Gawker website. "In the
end, it was the digital trail that gave me away. ... They
couldn't prove it entirely, but I was pretty much the only
suspect."
While Muto's post said he had been suspended with pay, a
statement from a Fox News spokeswoman late on Wednesday said he
would be terminated.
"Joe Muto is fired effective April 12 (Thursday)," the
statement said. "Once the network determined that Mr. Muto was
the main culprit in less than 24 hours, he was suspended late
today while we pursued concurrent avenues. We are continuing to
explore legal recourse against Mr. Muto and possibly others."
The posts became widely discussed on social media and in
newsrooms across the United States because they purported to
give a glimpse inside the news channel known for conservative
personalities such as O'Reilly and Sean Hannity.
Muto's posts included a video of Republican presidential
candidate Mitt Romney's off-air banter in an interview with
Hannity in which the politician was caught on camera using the
word "dressage" about horses.
"I think Mitt loses points with the GOP base for his correct
pronunciation of dressage," Muto posted.
Another post railed about a gap in the bathroom stalls, with
photo included, at Fox headquarters in New York.
On Wednesday afternoon, Fox and Muto engaged in an unusual
game of cat and mouse. A representative told website
Mediaite.com that the TV network had identified the person and
was exploring its legal options, but Muto taunted Fox with
another post saying, "I Am the Fox Mole, And I'm Still Here."
That changed late on Wednesday, Muto wrote, when he was
ushered into a Fox attorney's office and "suspended indefinitely
... with pay, oddly enough." That posting was made before Fox
confirmed that Muto would be fired.
Fox News is a unit of media giant News Corp.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis and Bob Tourtellotte; Editing by
Lisa Shumaker)