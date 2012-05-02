MELBOURNE May 3 Australian billionaire James
Packer plans to sell his 25 percent stake in pay TV operator
Foxtel, worth about $1 billion, to fund a takeover of casino
group Echo Entertainment to form a $10 billion gaming giant, the
Herald Sun newspaper said on Thursday.
Packer wants to add Echo, which owns the Star
casino in Sydney as well as the Jupiters and Treasury casinos in
Queensland, to his Crown casino group, the newspaper
said, without naming any sources.
Crown, which owns Crown casino in Melbourne and the Burswood
casino in Perth, doubled its stake in smaller rival Echo in
February to 10 percent..
Echo has a market capitalisation of A$3.1 billion.
Packer has appointed UBS joint global head of investment
banking, Matthew Grounds, to negotiate the sale of his 50.1
percent stake in Consolidated Media Holdings, which
holds the Foxtel stake, and Packer wants A$3.60 a share, the
paper said. The stock closed at A$3.30 Wednesday.
Selling the Foxtel stake would allow Packer to hold 40-45
percent of the merged entity and would anchor his Asian and
global gaming ambitions, maximising growth in the high-roller
business from Asia, the newspaper said.
Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, which owns 25 perecnt
of Foxtel, would get first rights to buy the Packer interest.
Seven West Media would also be interested, the paper
said.
Telstra, which holds 50 per cent of Foxtel, may face
regulatory hurdles.
Echo was voted Australia's No. 1 contender to be taken over
in 2012 by JP Morgan's hedge fund sales desk..
(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Richard Pullin)