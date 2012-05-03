MELBOURNE May 3 Australian billionaire James
Packer has appointed investment bank UBS to sell his
25 percent stake in pay TV operator Foxtel, a source with direct
knowledge of the deal said on Thursday.
UBS will negotiate the sale of his 50.1 percent stake in
Consolidated Media Holdings, which holds the Foxtel pay
TV holding, the source confirmed.
The sale, worth about $1 billion, would fund a takeover of
casino group Echo Entertainment, the Herald Sun newspaper said
on Thursday..
Consolidated Media would not comment on the matter.
(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell and Narayanan Somasundaram;
Editing by Richard Pullin)