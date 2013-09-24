EU mergers and takeovers (March 7)
BRUSSELS, March 7 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Sept 24 Foxtons Group PLC : * Confirms the exercise of over-allotment option * Over-allotment shares will be sold at the offer price of 230 pence per
over-allotment share * Total size of the offer is 186,393,927 ordinary shares, representing
BRUSSELS, March 7 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
LONDON, March 7 Canadian miner Kincora Copper plans over coming months to start exploration drilling in Mongolia, its CEO told Reuters, calling the area "one of the last frontiers" for top quality copper assets.
* Hogg's role involves managing QE, bank supervision decisions