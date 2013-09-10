LONDON, Sept 10 The IPO of London-focused real estate agent Foxtons is over-subscribed, a source close to the process told Reuters.

The float, which is due to happen later this month, has a price range of 190p to 230p, representing a market capitalisation of between 550 million pounds to 650 million pounds ($865 million to $1 billion).

There was no indication at what prices bids had been submitted.

Foxtons is the latest housing-related company to undertake an IPO on the back of Britain's recovering housing market after estate agent Countrywide and housebuilder Crest Nicholson floated earlier this year. ($1 = 0.6361 British pounds) (Reporting by Tom Bill; Editing by Keith Weir)