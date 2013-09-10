By Tom Bill
| LONDON, Sept 10
LONDON, Sept 10 The IPO of London-focused real
estate agent Foxtons is over-subscribed, a source close to the
process told Reuters.
The float, which is due to happen later this month, has a
price range of 190p to 230p, representing a market
capitalisation of between 550 million pounds to 650 million
pounds ($865 million to $1 billion).
There was no indication at what prices bids had been
submitted.
Foxtons is the latest housing-related company to undertake
an IPO on the back of Britain's recovering housing market after
estate agent Countrywide and housebuilder Crest
Nicholson floated earlier this year.
($1 = 0.6361 British pounds)
(Reporting by Tom Bill; Editing by Keith Weir)