LONDON Aug 27 London-focused estate agency
Foxtons said on Wednesday it would pay a special
dividend after reporting a 29 percent rise in first-half core
earnings due to higher sales and mortgage volumes.
Foxtons, which returned to London's stock market in
September last year, posted core earnings of 24.9 million pounds
($41.2 million), enabling it to pay an interim dividend and
special dividend totalling 12.8 million pounds.
The group cautioned, however, that it expected to see a slow
down in the rapid rate of transactions in the second half of the
year, due to government measures aimed at controlling mortgage
lending.
($1 = 0.6040 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Karolin Schaps)