* To pay special dividend after strong H1
* Says transaction rate to slow in H2
* Shares down 5.7 percent
(Adds shares, reaction)
LONDON, Aug 27 British property agent Foxtons
said it expected to see a slowdown in the rate of
transactions in the second half of the year, knocking its shares
and overshadowing the payment of a special dividend.
The company, which returned to the London stock market in
September last year, said it would pay out a total of 12.8
million pounds ($21.2 million) to shareholders in dividends
after reporting a 29 percent rise in first-half core earnings.
But the strong trading, helped by higher sales and mortgage
volumes, could slow in the second half.
The group, whose business is focused on London, said Bank of
England measures designed to control mortgage lending and
expectations of an interest rate hike had already had an impact
on short-term demand among buyers.
Shares in the firm, which have risen 18 percent in the last
two weeks on anticipation of the results, were down 5.7 percent
at 1200 GMT, at 277.4 pence, valuing the company at about 782
million pounds.
Shares in Countrywide Plc, Britain's largest estate
agency with brands including Bairstow Eves and Hamptons
International, were down 3 percent.
The Bank of England has announced measures to prevent a
build-up of risky home loans and a survey earlier this month
showed that asking prices for houses in Britain have fallen at
the sharpest pace on record for the month of August, led by a
drop in London.
Asking prices in London fell for a third month, dropping
nearly 6 percent between July and August, much more than the
typical fall in what is usually the quietest month of the summer
for the housing market.
Policymakers at the central bank broke ranks over interest
rates for the first time in three years this month, when two
unexpectedly voted to tighten policy and revived speculation
about a 2014 rate hike - which would make mortgages more
expensive for borrowers.
FLEET
Analysts at Numis said despite the signs of a slowdown, they
retained a Buy rating on Foxtons.
"With the group continuing its successful branch roll-out
strategy (with all new branches performing in line with
expectations) we would expect Foxtons to show double-digit (core
earnings) growth in the medium term even against a flat market
backdrop," Numis said.
Foxtons, a familiar fixture of the London property market
with its fleet of staff-driven Mini Cooper cars, posted
first-half earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) of 24.9 million pounds, with an earnings
margin up 330 basis points to 34.3 percent.
The strong results enabled the group to pay a maiden interim
dividend of 1.77 pence and a special interim dividend of 2.77
pence, totalling 12.8 million pounds.
"I am pleased to report continued strong trading during the
first half of 2014," Chief Executive Nic Budden said. "The
combination of higher sales and mortgage volumes, together with
the efficiency of our operating model has led to a significant
increase in revenue and profits."
(1 US dollar = 0.6027 British pound)
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Sarah Young and Pravin
Char)