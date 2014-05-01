BRIEF-Ardagh's Coulson says IPO price attracted 'top quality' investor base
* says believes IPO priced at 'right level'; company was keen to bring on right type of investors
LONDON May 1 BC Partners is selling a 7.8 percent stake in UK estate agents Foxtons via an accelerated bookbuild for at least 3.10 pounds ($5.23) a share, two sources said on Thursday.
Foxtons currently has a market capitalization of 895.22 million pounds. A price of 3.10 pounds per share would value the stake at 70 million pounds.
Credit Suisse and Numis are running the share sale, one of the sources said. BC Partners began exiting Foxtons through an initial public offering in 2013.
($1 = 0.5922 British Pounds) (Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Kirstin Ridley)
FRANKFURT, March 15 The two private equity consortia vying for Stada have made binding takeover offers each worth 4.7 billion euros ($5.0 billion) including debt, paving the way for a deeper look into the German generic drugmaker's books, several people familiar with the matter said.