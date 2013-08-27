LONDON Aug 27 Foxtons, the private
equity-backed British estate agent, announced its intention to
float and raise 55 million pounds ($86 million)in gross proceeds
on Tuesday, as it looks to ride on Britain's housing market
recovery.
The London-focused property agent, majority owned by BC
Partners, said the offer would comprise a sale of new
shares to raise 55 million pounds in gross proceeds, as well as
a partial share sale by a BC Partners unit. Foxton's executive
directors will also be allowed to sell shares.
Foxtons, which posted revenue of 120 million pounds and
adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization of 38.3 million pounds in 2012, said that 50
percent of its shares would be in free float following the
listing.
It said it had appointed Credit Suisse, Canaccord
Genuity and Numis Securities to to run the listing.