LONDON Nov 6 London-focused property agent
Foxtons said it did not expect a significant rise in
property sales across the British capital, as it reported higher
earnings and turnover in its first market update since its
September market debut.
Foxtons, an icon of the London property market, with its
fleet of staff-driven Mini Cooper cars and cafe-style branches,
enjoyed a strong stock market float when its shares opened 19
percent higher above its offer price despite some concerns that
the London property market was running out of steam.
Shares in Foxtons fell 5 percent 298 pence in morning trade.
Foxtons blamed a shortage in the supply of property for sale
and low mortgage availability for the flat sales this year.
"It remains to be seen whether the recent government help to
buy initiatives and the early signs of a pick-up in mortgage
activity ultimately lead to a significant increase in market
volumes but these dynamics are expected to materialise slowly,"
it said.
Foxtons was the latest UK property-related company to float
on the back of a recovery housing market which has been boosted
by government schemes, following real estate agent Countrywide
and housebuilder Crest Nicholson.
The company posted turnover of 41 million pounds ($66
million), a 17.9 percent rise on the same period last year, and
a 23 percent rise in core earnings for the first nine months of
the year.
Foxtons said management was confident about its prospect for
the rest of year and that the share sale in September had left
it in a strong position with no debt.