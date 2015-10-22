LONDON Oct 22 British estate agent Foxtons
said on Thursday that the number of sales in the prime
central London property market was taking time to recover due to
price rises and increases in a property tax.
The company, which saw its turnover rise 8.8 percent to 43.5
million pounds ($67 million) in the three months to Sep. 30,
said however it was in a strong position to benefit from growth
in outer London areas.
In December, British finance minister George Osborne cut
stamp duty on most home purchases but the amount paid by those
buying the most expensive homes, including many of those in
central London, rose.
($1 = 0.6483 pounds)
(Reporting By Costas Pitas, Editing by Paul Sandle)