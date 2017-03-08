March 8 London-focused estate agent Foxtons
posted an 11 percent fall in 2016 revenue after a slump
in demand pushed down profit by 54 percent, due to a property
tax increase and the impact of Britain's vote to leave the
European Union.
Pre-tax profit fell to 18.8 million pounds ($23 million),
lower than the average 19.6 million pounds forecast in a Thomson
Reuters poll of analysts. The company said revenue fell to 132.7
million pounds from 149.8 million pounds last year.
($1 = 0.8193 pounds)
(Reporting by Justin George Varghese and Costas Pitas; editing
by David Clarke)