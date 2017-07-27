FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Foxtons HY profit drops 64 pct on low demand, political uncertainty
July 27, 2017 / 6:31 AM / in a day

Foxtons HY profit drops 64 pct on low demand, political uncertainty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - London-focused estate agent Foxtons Group Plc posted a 63.8 percent fall in first-half profit, hurt by slowing demand and increased political uncertainty.

Foxtons said pre-tax profit dropped to 3.8 million pounds ($4.99 million)in the first six months ended June 30 from 10.5 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue from lettings, a strong area for the firm that could be hit as the government introduces a ban on one-off tenant fees, fell 2 percent to 32.1 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7616 pounds) (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru)

